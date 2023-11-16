Japan's Mitsui buys stake in broiler chicken producer in Egypt

By investing into Wadi, Mitsui wants to expand its chicken business cluster into Egypt, which is one of the largest markets in Africa in terms of population, it said.

Mitsui did not disclose the share it bought or the price but said Wadi's holding company will become its associated company.

In August, Mitsui agreed to invest $360 million in an Ecuadoran shrimp farming company to cement its role in the industry and capture rising consumer demand for higher protein food.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Ediiting by Christian Schmollinger)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.