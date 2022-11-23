Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ to buy two Asia units of Home Credit for $619 mln - source

November 23, 2022 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T plans to buy the Philippines and Indonesian units of Dutch consumer finance company Home Credit Group BV for about 600 million euros ($618.54 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move comes as Japan's largest lender aims to beef up its business in Asia to tap growth in consumption in emerging markets. Mitsubishi UFJ could not be reached for immediate comment.

($1 = 0.9700 euros)

