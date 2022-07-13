Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ considers bidding for Indonesia's Panin Bank- Bloomberg News

Adds MUFG's response

July 13 (Reuters) - Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T is considering a bid for Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk PT (Panin Bank) PNBN.JK, Bloomberg News reported (https://bloom.bg/3Rxpq7h) on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Tokyo-based bank is working with a financial adviser as it explores a deal to acquire a stake in Panin Bank, the report said.

The Japanese lender could propose merging Jakarta-based bank with local unit Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT BDMN.JK, the report said.

MUFG declined to comment. Panin Bank and Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

As of July 13, the market capitalization of Panin Bank stood at nearly 45 trillion Rupiah ($3 billion), according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

($1 = 14,985.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.