Japan's Mitsubishi, others raise $692 million for Monsoon wind project in Laos

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 09, 2023 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T on Monday said that it and other shareholders of the Monsoon wind power project in Laos have raised $692 million in financing for the wind farm.

Mitsubishi, Thai renewable energy firm BCPG Pcl, and other stakeholders secured the financing package from the Asian Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and other lenders, the Japanese firm said.

The project, which is set to sell power to Vietnam under a 25-year deal, will have 600 megawatts of installed capacity and should be launched in 2025. Its total costs stand at $950 million, according to Monsoon's website.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Varun H K)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.