Japan's Mitsubishi Materials sees second-half copper output dropping 8.4% y/y

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp 5711.T plans to produce 160,086 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year, it said on Thursday, down 8.4% from a year ago.
The second half runs from October to March.
Here are output plan details, with comparisons against planned first-half production and actual second-half production for the 2019/20 financial year, which ended on March 31.
(Copper and lead in tonnes):
H2 FY20/21
H1 FY20/21
H2 FY19/20
Copper
160,086
185,394
174,798
Lead
12,030
13,938
14,388
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761; Reuters Messaging: yuka.obayashi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.