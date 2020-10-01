Japan's Mitsubishi Materials sees second-half copper output dropping 8.4% y/y

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published

Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp plans to produce 160,086 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year, it said on Thursday, down 8.4% from a year ago.

The second half runs from October to March.

Here are output plan details, with comparisons against planned first-half production and actual second-half production for the 2019/20 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY20/21

H1 FY20/21

H2 FY19/20

Copper

160,086

185,394

174,798

Lead

12,030

13,938

14,388

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

