Japan's Mitsubishi Materials sees second-half copper output dropping 8.4% y/y

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp 5711.T plans to produce 160,086 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year, it said on Thursday, down 8.4% from a year ago.

The second half runs from October to March.

Here are output plan details, with comparisons against planned first-half production and actual second-half production for the 2019/20 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY20/21

H1 FY20/21

H2 FY19/20

Copper

160,086

185,394

174,798

Lead

12,030

13,938

14,388

