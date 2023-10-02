News & Insights

Japan's Mitsubishi Materials sees H2 copper output up 34% y/y

October 02, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp 5711.T plans to produce 217,002 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2023/24 financial year, it said on Monday, up 34% from the same period a year earlier.

The country's second half falls between October and March.

The Naoshima Smelter & Refinery in western Japan is expected to see an increase of about 17% in copper production in the second half due to an absence of scheduled maintenance conducted during the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Also, copper output at its Onahama Smelting & Refining in eastern Japan will rise about 61% as it took full ownership of the copper joint venture from April, buying the stakes of DOWA Holdings 5714.T and Furukawa Co 5715.T, it added.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against planned production in the first half of the 2023/24 year and actual production in the second half of the 2022/23 year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY23/24

H1 FY23/24

H2 FY22/23

Copper

217,002

213,198

161,886

Lead

15,066

14,322

15,042

