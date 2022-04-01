Japan's Mitsubishi Materials sees H1 copper output up 9.9% y/y

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japanese copper smelter, Mitsubishi Materials Corp 5711.T, plans to produce 180,852 tonnes of refined copper in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year, it said on Friday, up 9.9% from the same period a year earlier.

Japan's fiscal first half runs from April to September.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against planned production in the second half of the 2021/22 financial year and actual production in the first half of 2021/22.

(Copper and lead in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms):

H1 FY22/23

H2 FY21/22

H1 FY21/22

Copper

180,852

175,152

164,496

Lead

14,184

14,286

13,800

Gold

18,798

19,200

18,912

Silver

180,000

184,002

187,500

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Mark Potter)

