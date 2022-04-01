Japan's Mitsubishi Materials sees H1 copper output up 9.9% y/y

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japanese copper smelter, Mitsubishi Materials Corp 5711.T, plans to produce 180,852 tonnes of refined copper in the first half of the 2022/23 financial year, it said on Friday, up 9.9% from the same period a year earlier.
Japan's fiscal first half runs from April to September.
Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against planned production in the second half of the 2021/22 financial year and actual production in the first half of 2021/22.
(Copper and lead in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms):
H1 FY22/23
H2 FY21/22
H1 FY21/22
Copper
180,852
175,152
164,496
Lead
14,184
14,286
13,800
Gold
18,798
19,200
18,912
Silver
180,000
184,002
187,500
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Mark Potter)
((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.