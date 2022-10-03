Japan's Mitsubishi Materials expects 9% drop in H2 copper output

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp plans to produce 160,632 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, it said on Monday, down 9.1% from the same period a year earlier.

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp 5711.T plans to produce 160,632 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, it said on Monday, down 9.1% from the same period a year earlier.

The country's second half falls between October and March.

The decline comes as Japan's third-biggest copper smelter expects output at its Naoshima smelter and refinery in western Japan to fall by 17% due to a planned maintenance.

The company's output at its Onahama plant, north of Tokyo, is estimated to increase by 7% year-on-year for the six months, it added.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against planned production in the first half and actual production in the second half of the 2021/22 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY22/23

H1 FY22/23

H2 FY21/22

Copper

160,632

180,852

176,622

Lead

14,154

14,184

14,256

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters