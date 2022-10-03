Japan's Mitsubishi Materials expects 9% drop in H2 copper output

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp 5711.T plans to produce 160,632 tonnes of refined copper in the second half of the 2022/23 financial year, it said on Monday, down 9.1% from the same period a year earlier.

The country's second half falls between October and March.

The decline comes as Japan's third-biggest copper smelter expects output at its Naoshima smelter and refinery in western Japan to fall by 17% due to a planned maintenance.

The company's output at its Onahama plant, north of Tokyo, is estimated to increase by 7% year-on-year for the six months, it added.

Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against planned production in the first half and actual production in the second half of the 2021/22 financial year, which ended on March 31.

(Copper and lead in tonnes):

H2 FY22/23

H1 FY22/23

H2 FY21/22

Copper

160,632

180,852

176,622

Lead

14,154

14,184

14,256

