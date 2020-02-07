Japan's Mitsubishi Materials buys 30% stake in Chile copper mine

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp (MMC) has bought a 30% stake in Mantoverde copper mine and associated copper project for $236 million to secure more concentrates for its smelters, the company said on Friday.

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp (MMC) has bought a 30% stake in Mantoverde copper mine and associated copper project for $236 million to secure more concentrates for its smelters, the company said on Friday. The mine, which has 2.1 million tonnes of copper reserves, is owned by a consortium led by British investment company Audley Capital Advisors and Orion Mine Finance Group. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Editing by David Goodman) ((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 207 542 5937;)) Keywords: MANTOSVERDE M&A/MITSUBISHI MA (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More