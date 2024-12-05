News & Insights

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy looks to unload forklift unit Logisnext, Nikkei says

December 05, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

Mitsubishi is in the process of selling its forklift unit, Tokyo-listed Mitsubishi Logisnext, amid a corporate efficiency push, Nikkei reports. Financial advisors are chosen to move ahead with the transaction which is of interest to ‘multiple investment funds,” according to the Nikkei…

