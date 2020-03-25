US Markets

Japan's Mitsubishi, Chubu Elec completes $4.5 bln purchase of Eneco

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp and Chubu Electric Power said on Wednesday that they have completed a 4.1 billion euro ($4.5 billion) acquisition of Dutch energy firm Eneco on March 24.

By taking advantage of Eneco's technological expertise and experience in renewable energies, Mitsubishi plans to accelerate its renewable developments in Europe and elsewhere, while Chubu aims to create synergies in its energy operations both in Japan and around the world, they said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

