Japan's Mitsubishi, Chubu Elec completes $4.5 bln purchase of Eneco

By taking advantage of Eneco's technological expertise and experience in renewable energies, Mitsubishi plans to accelerate its renewable developments in Europe and elsewhere, while Chubu aims to create synergies in its energy operations both in Japan and around the world, they said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.