Japan's MHLW Grants Orphan Drug Designation To Vanda's Imsidolimab For GP Psoriasis

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has granted Imsidolimab orphan drug designation for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Generalized pustular psoriasis or GPP is a rare but serious autoinflammatory disease. It causes pustules on inflamed skin patches and without treatment it can lead to severe and potentially fatal complications. (clevelandclinic.org). The firm estimates that in Japan it affects approximately 2,200 people.

Imsidolimab is designed to inhibit interleukin-36 (IL-36) receptor signalling and addresses the deficiency in the endogenous IL-36 receptor antagonist regulator observed in patients with GPP.

Orphan Drug designation provides development incentives, including subsidies for research and development cost and a potential market exclusivity up to 10 years following approval.

VNDA closed Wednesday's trade at $6.46 up 3.86%. In the afterhours the stock is trading at $6.54, up 1.24%.

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