Japan’s Metaplanet Acquires 2,205 More Bitcoin, Total Holdings Reach 15,555 BTC

Metaplanet Inc. has announced today the purchase of an additional 2,205 Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 15,555 BTC. The purchase was valued at ¥34.487 billion at an average price of ¥15.64 million per Bitcoin, with a cumulative cost basis of ¥225.818 billion and an average purchase price of ¥14.52 million per coin.

Metaplanet has acquired 2,205 BTC for ~$238.7 million at ~$108,237 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 416.6% YTD 2025. As of 7/7/2025, we hold 15,555 $BTC acquired for ~$1.54 billion at ~$99,307 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/ec7l2JWmb2 — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 7, 2025

This acquisition is part of the company’s newly launched “555 Million Plan,” a strategy targeting the accumulation of 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027, equivalent to 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. The initiative replaces the earlier “21 Million Plan,” which had aimed for 21,000 BTC by 2026.

BTC Yield, Metaplanet’s proprietary key performance indicator (KPI) measuring Bitcoin per fully diluted share, has remained strong. Quarter-to-date, the BTC Yield increased by 15.1%, resulting in a BTC Gain of 2,017 and a corresponding BTC ¥ Gain of ¥31.78 billion. This demonstrates the company’s continued success in using capital efficiently to increase its Bitcoin exposure and enhance shareholder value.

Metaplanet also disclosed that 8.1 million new shares were issued from July 1 through July 4, 2025, via the exercise of the 20th Series of Stock Acquisition Rights. Proceeds from these exercises funded a partial early redemption of ¥6 billion from a ¥30 billion bond issued to EVO FUND.

“On July 4, 2025, the Company executed a partial early redemption of JPY 6 billion from its 19th Series of Ordinary Bonds, originally issued on June 30, 2025, in the aggregate amount of JPY 30 billion to EVO FUND,” stated the disclosure document.

In addition, Metaplanet disclosed results from June’s capital actions. From June 24, 2025, a total of 54 million shares were delivered through the exercise of 540,000 units of the 20th Series Stock Acquisition Rights, representing 29.19% of the total 1.85 million rights issued in that series. The overall exercise ratio was 8.99 percent, staying within Tokyo Stock Exchange compliance limits. The 20th Series was exercised at an initial price of ¥1,388 on June 24, with adjustments based on the company’s pricing method.

