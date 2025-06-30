Bitcoin Magazine



Japan’s Metaplanet Acquires 1,005 More Bitcoin, Total Holdings Reach 13,350 BTC

Metaplanet Inc., Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury company, announced today the acquisition of an additional 1,005 Bitcoin, raising its total holdings to 13,350 BTC. The purchase was valued at ¥15.648 billion, with an average price of ¥15.57 million per Bitcoin.

Metaplanet has acquired 1,005 BTC for ~$108.1 million at ~$107,601 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 348.8% YTD 2025. As of 6/30/2025, we hold 13,350 $BTC acquired for ~$1.31 billion at ~$97,832 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/TdHEEjF5af — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) June 30, 2025

BTC Yield, the company’s proprietary key performance indicator (KPI) measuring Bitcoin per fully diluted share, surged to 129.4% quarter-to-date, reflecting a BTC Gain of 5,237 and a corresponding hypothetical BTC ¥ Gain of ¥81.8 billion.

“From July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024, the Company’s BTC Yield was 41.7%,” stated the company. “From October 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024, the Company’s BTC Yield was 309.8%. From January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025, the Company achieved a BTC Yield of 95.6%. Quarter to Date, from April 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025, the Company’s BTC Yield is 129.4%.”

This acquisition is part of the company’s newly launched “555 Million Plan,” a strategy targeting the accumulation of 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027, equivalent to 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. The initiative replaces the earlier “21 Million Plan,” which had aimed for 21,000 BTC by 2026.

Metaplanet also announced it has raised ¥30 billion through its 19th Series of Bonds, with proceeds redirected toward Bitcoin purchases. The company also revised its funding plan, increasing bond redemptions to ¥72.3 billion and allocating ¥673.6 billion to Bitcoin accumulation through 2027, reinforcing its shift away from yen reserves.

“On June 30, 2025, the Company issued the 19th Series of zero-coupon, non-interest-bearing Ordinary Bonds to EVO FUND… to acquire additional Bitcoin. The bonds are scheduled to mature on December 29, 2025, with early redemption options available to both parties and linked to the exercise of the Company’s 20th to 22nd Series of Stock Acquisition Rights.”

As of June 30, 2025, Metaplanet has expanded its issued common shares to over 654.7 million. This growing share base reflects the company’s strategy of using equity financing to convert capital directly into Bitcoin, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a long-term institutional holder of Bitcoin.

