Japan's Mercari to buy Origami in latest cashless payments consolidation

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fleamarket app operator Mercari Inc 4385.T said on Thursday it would buy QR code payment app operator Origami for an undisclosed amount in the latest example of consolidation as cashless payments take off in Japan.

The acquisition by Mercari, which has its own cashless payments business, comes after rival SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T last year said it would acquire Line Corp 3938.T.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

