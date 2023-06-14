Japan's May exports grow unexpectedly on solid car shipments

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan's exports grew unexpectedly in May on robust car sales, though the rate of expansion slowed to a crawl as inflation and rising interest rates bit into global demand, highlighting a patchy recovery in the world's third-largest economy.

While the country's hotels, restaurants and other service sector companies have seen a boom in business since COVID curbs were eased, its factories have been struggling amid weakening demand for Japanese cars and electronics.

Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday that exports rose 0.6% year-on-year in May, for the 27th straight month of rises, led by double-digit growth in car shipments.

That compared with a 0.8% year-on-year decrease expected by 16 economists in a Reuters poll, which could have marked the first export decline in more than two years, and followed a 2.6% rise in April.

Imports fell 9.9% in the year to April, down for the second straight month, versus the median estimate for a 10.3% decrease.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 1.3725 trillion yen ($9.80 billion), versus the median estimate for a 1.3319 trillion yen shortfall.

By region, Japanese exports to China, the country's largest trading partner, fell 3.4% year-on-year in May, due to shrinking steel and auto parts shipment.

U.S.-bound exports, another key market for Japanese exports, grew 9.4% in the year to May.

The data will be among other key indicators to be scrutinised by the Bank of Japan as it holds two-day policy setting meeting that ends on Friday.

Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded an annualised 2.7% in January-March, much higher than a preliminary estimate of a 1.6% growth, as revised capital expenditures and firm private consumption more than offset the slowdown in external demand.

($1 = 140.0300 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.