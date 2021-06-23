Japan's May corporate service prices mark biggest gain in 8 months

Japan saw the price companies charge each other for services rise 1.5% in May from a year earlier, marking the fastest pace of increase in eight months, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.

The increase in the services producer price index, which followed a 1.1% gain in April, was driven largely by a rebound in transportation and advertisement fees that slumped last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the data showed.

