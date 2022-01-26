Japan's Marubeni to sell grain business of U.S. unit Gavilon

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Marubeni Corp 8002.T will sell the grain business of its U.S. unit Gavilon to grain company Viterra after restructuring some U.S. operations, the trading house said on Wednesday.

Marubeni expects to recover funds of 300 billion to 400 billion yen ($2.6 billion to $3.5 billion) through the deal, including loans, it said in a statement.

($1=113.9000 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

