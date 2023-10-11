News & Insights

Japan's Marubeni to invest $12.3 bln with partners in UK clean energy projects

October 11, 2023 — 04:53 am EDT

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp 8002.T has pledged to invest 10 billion pounds ($12.3 billion) with partners over the next 10 years into clean energy in the United Kingdom, according to a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday.

Marubeni and the UK government signed the MoU, which includes UK offshore wind projects, in Tokyo.

($1 = 0.8143 pounds)

