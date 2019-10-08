US Markets

Japan's Marubeni puts Brazil port terminal Terlogs on sale - sources

Ana Mano Reuters
Japan's Marubeni Corp has put a Brazilian port terminal on sale, according to four sources familiar with the matter, aiming to shed an asset that has faced tough competition from rival ports in southern Brazil.

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Marubeni Corp 8002.T has put a Brazilian port terminal on sale, according to four sources familiar with the matter, aiming to shed an asset that has faced tough competition from rival ports in southern Brazil.

Marubeni in Japan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

