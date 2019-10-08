Japan's Marubeni puts Brazil port terminal Terlogs on sale - sources

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Marubeni Corp 8002.T has put a Brazilian port terminal on sale, according to four sources familiar with the matter, aiming to shed an asset that has faced tough competition from rival ports in southern Brazil.

Marubeni in Japan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.