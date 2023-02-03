Japan's Marubeni, Itochu lift dividend forecast on record profits

Adds details, Itochu results

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese trading houses Marubeni Corp 8002.T and Itochu Corp 8001.T raised their dividend forecast for the year to March 31 on Friday thanks to record quarterly profits, and announced share buybacks to reward investors.

Japanese trading houses are beneficiaries of rising commodity prices from coal to liquefied natural gas (LNG), in contrast with domestic utilities peers facing cost inflation and financial losses.

Marubeni shares rose 3.4% after it boosted its full-year earnings outlook, while Itochu shares traded 1.2% lower after it maintained its annual guidance.

Marubeni's net profit in the nine months ended Dec. 31 grew 41.5% to a record 463.5 billion yen. The firm lifted its full-year profit forecast by 4% to a record 530 billion yen.

"Earnings of our U.K. wholesale and retail power unit called SmartestEnergy have been robust, while our coking coal and iron ore businesses in Australia have continued to generate healthy profits," Marubeni Chief Financial Officer Takayuki Furuya told a news conference.

Marubeni will also conduct a flexible share buyback with the aim of improving capital efficiency. The amount and timing of the buyback will be determined based on its new target of a total payout ratio of around 30% to 35%, it said.

The company also increased its full-year dividend forecast by 10 yen per share to minimum 140 yen per share and said it would spend 25 billion yen to buy back around 0.5% of its shares by March 31.

($1 = 128.4800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jamie Freed)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1798; Reuters Messaging: yuka.obayashi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.