Japan's Marubeni H1 net profit falls 20% from a year earlier

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

November 01, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni 8002.T on Thursday posted a net profit of 251.3 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in the six months to Sept. 30, a 20% decrease from year ago, on lower fuel prices, but upgraded its full-year forecast.

Marubeni increased its net profit forecast to 450 billion yen for the year ending in March 2024, up from the 420 billion yen it had expected earlier.

($1 = 150.3100 yen)

