News & Insights

Japan's Marubeni and partners to invest $12.3 bln in UK clean energy

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

October 11, 2023 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

Adds detail, quotes

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Marubeni Corp 8002.T has pledged to invest 10 billion pounds ($12.3 billion) with partners over the next decade in clean energy in the United Kingdom, according to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday.

Marubeni and the UK government signed the MoU, which includes Scotland's floating offshore wind power business, in Tokyo.

"Japan and the UK are both important markets as demand for offshore wind power, clean energy, and hydrogen are expected to grow," Hiroshi Tachigami, general manager of Marubeni's offshore wind and domestic renewable energy department, told reporters.

Marubeni, which plans to invest around 1 billion pounds on its own, expects various support from the UK government, including helping the offshore wind power project to ensure stable revenue from selling power.

Among the planned investments, the 3.6 gigawatt Ossian floating offshore wind farm in Scotland will be the biggest project, according to Marubeni.

($1 = 0.8143 pounds)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Neely)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.