Japan's March core consumer prices fall for 8th straight month

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.1% in March from a year earlier, marking the eighth straight month of annual declines, as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on household spending and the fragile economy.

The pace of decline narrowed from 0.4% in February as robust global demand pushed up energy and raw material prices, reinforcing expectations Japan won't slip back into prolonged deflation.

But the government's plan to declare a third state of emergency in major prefectures from Sunday is clouding the outlook for an economic recovery, keeping policymakers under pressure to maintain massive fiscal and monetary support.

The drop in the core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, matched a median market forecast.

The so-called core-core CPI, which strips away both energy and volatile fresh food costs, rose 0.3% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The gauge had edged up 0.2% in February.

The data comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting ending on Tuesday. Its board is seen producing fresh forecasts predicting that inflation will stay distant from the bank's 2% target beyond Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term ending in early 2023.

While rising energy costs will push up core CPI, analyst expect the impact to be more than offset by the effect of cellphone fee cuts from April.

Thanks to a rebound in exports, Japan's economy has been slowly recovering from last year's severe slump triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. But activity is expected to have contracted against in January-March and may rebound only modestly in the current quarter as fresh emergency curbs to prevent the spread of the virus hurt consumption.

