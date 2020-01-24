Japan's Maeda Road Construction opposes takeover bid by Maeda Corp

Contributor
Junko Fujita Reuters
Japanese road paving company Maeda Road Construction said on Friday it would oppose a tender offer by its top shareholder Maeda Corp, turning the proposal into a hostile bid.

Japanese construction firm Maeda Corp launched the bid to gain a controlling stake in Maeda Road Construction on Tuesday in a deal potentially worth 86 billion yen ($784 million).

Maeda Road has said it wants to cancel a capital alliance with Maeda Corp, which owns 24.68% of its shares, and buy back all of its stock held by the group.

($1 = 109.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jan Harvey)

