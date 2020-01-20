Japan's Maeda Corp to launch unsolicited bid to buy a road paving company

Japanese construction firm Maeda Corp said on Monday it would launch an unsolicited bid to gain a controlling stake in a road paving company Maeda Road Construction Co in a deal worth 86 billion yen ($780.75 million).
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.