Japan's long-term notes untraded; 2-year bond auction draws stronger demand

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's longer-ended bonds were untraded on Monday in holiday-thinned trade, while an auction for two-year notes saw stronger demand than the previous sale.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.04 point to 151.87, with a trading volume of 6,236 lots.

The government auction for two-year notes received bids worth 4.25 times the amount sold, higher than the bid-cover-ratio of 4.05 times at the previous auction.

Bonds with maturity longer than 10 years were not traded.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC remained at 0.060%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was at 0.470%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was at 0.675% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was at 0.725%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.100%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

