Japan's long-end JGB yields fall ahead of Fed's rate decision

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-ended Japanese government bonds fell on Wednesday ahead of a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve and amid growing worries over an economic slowdown.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.200% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.820%.

The Federal Reserve later on Wednesday is expected to announce a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike to fight inflation, with markets pricing about a 10% risk of a larger increase.

"There is a strong concern about economic slowdown and that has been pushing down yields," said a market participant at a domestic firm.

"The impact will be limited if the rate is raised by 0.75 percentage point."

Adding to concerns was the International Monetary Fund forecast for global real GDP growth to 3.2% in 2022, down from its 3.6% forecast issued in April, with downside risks from high inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine potentially pushing the world economy to the brink of recession.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 1.150% and the40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 3 basis points to 1.310%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.05 point to 150.26, with a trading volume of 10,293 lots.

Yields on shorter-ended notes rose, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC climbing 0.5 basis point to -0.075% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rising 0.5 basis point to minus 0.005%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

