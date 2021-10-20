Japan's LNG stock held by major utilities as of Oct 15 at 2.3 mln T, highest in 5 yrs -METI

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese industry ministry said the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) inventory held by major electric utilities stood at around 2.3 million tonnes as of October 15, up 0.7 million tonnes from a year earlier and the highest in the past five years.

The data was based on the ministry's survey with the utilities and disclosed at its meeting with senior executives of local energy companies.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

