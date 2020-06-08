Japan's Lixil Group to discuss Lixil Viva stake sale at board meeting

Contributor
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Lixil Group said on Tuesday it would discuss the possible sale of its stake in Lixil Viva at a board meeting on the same day, in a deal the Nikkei business daily reported could reach around 100 billion yen ($923 million).

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Lixil Group 5938.T said on Tuesday it would discuss the possible sale of its stake in Lixil Viva 3564.T at a board meeting on the same day, in a deal the Nikkei business daily reported could reach around 100 billion yen ($923 million).

The Nikkei reported earlier that the Japanese luxury toilet maker planned to offload its entire 53% interest in Lixil Viva, an operator of home improvement stores, to Arcland Sakamoto 9842.T via a tender offer.

Lixil Group said in a statement the reports by the Nikkei and others were not based on any announcement it had made. The company said it would make a prompt announcement if any developments warranted disclosure.

Arcland Sakamoto said in a separate statement it would discuss the reported tender offer at a board meeting on Tuesday.

($1 = 108.4000 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-4563-2714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More