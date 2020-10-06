Japan’s LINE Starts Crypto Lending Service

LVC, the crypto exchange operator and blockchain business unit of LINE, is launching a service that allows users to lend crypto assets like bitcoin and ethereum to its exchange BITMAX. In return lenders will receive a rental fee, which is like the interest on a bank loan.

Between Oct. 7- Oct. 30, the company will run a campaign that will let users earn up to 10% per annum of the fee from the lending service, according to a statement filed by LINE at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday, CoinDesk Japan reported.

LINE is a popular messaging app in Japan, with more than 80 million local users.ÃÂ

LINE Corp, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of the South Korean internet search engine provider NAVER, launched its crypto exchange BITMAX last year after receiving a license from JapanÃ¢ÂÂs financial watchdog FSA, opening up trading services to its messaging app users.ÃÂ ÃÂ

The rental fee is incurred every day starting on the day after the rental.ÃÂ

As reported by CoinDesk Japan, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP (XRP), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are eligible for the lending service.ÃÂ

In August, LINE launched a digital asset wallet and blockchain development platform.ÃÂ

