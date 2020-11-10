Japan's lender Resona to take full control of Kansai Mirai

Adds details on deal

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc 8308.T, Japan's fourth-largest bank, said on Tuesday it would acquire the 49% of Kansai Mirai Financial Group 7321.T it does not already own through a tender offer bid (TOB) and a stock swap.

Resona will pay 500 yen ($4.76) per share in Osaka-based Kansai Mirai in the TOB, which will be conducted from Nov. 11 through Dec. 9, it said in a statement.

The lender said it would allocate 1.42 Resona shares per Kansai Mirai share, if shareholders don't accept the tender offer.

