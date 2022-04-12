Japan's Lawson Inc plans Seijo Ishii IPO, Nikkei reports

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc 2651.T has decided to take wholly owned supermarket chain Seijo Ishii Co public, aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) by the 2023 financial year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Lawson is considering retaining a minority stake in the upmarket chain, which could be valued at more than 200 billion yen ($1.59 billion) on listing, the paper said without disclosing sources.

($1 = 125.5800 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by David Goodman )

