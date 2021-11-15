US Markets
MS

Japan's largest bank MUFG posts 95% jump in first-half profit

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) reported a 95% jump in half-year net profit due to the release of cash from pandemic-related provisions as well as a drop in other credit-related costs.

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T reported a 95% jump in half-year net profit due to the release of cash from pandemic-related provisions as well as a drop in other credit-related costs.

April-September net profit for Japan's largest lender came in at 781.4 billion yen ($6.86 billion), compared to 400.8 billion yen a year earlier.

MUFG, which owns 24% of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley MS.N, raised its profit forecast for the full year to 1.05 trillion yen from 850 billion yen.

That compares with an average Refinitiv estimate of 982 billion yen from 11 analysts.

($1 = 113.9500 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular