Japan's largest bank MUFG posts 95% jump in first-half profit

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T reported a 95% jump in half-year net profit due to the release of cash from pandemic-related provisions as well as a drop in other credit-related costs.

April-September net profit for Japan's largest lender came in at 781.4 billion yen ($6.86 billion), compared to 400.8 billion yen a year earlier.

MUFG, which owns 24% of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley MS.N, raised its profit forecast for the full year to 1.05 trillion yen from 850 billion yen.

That compares with an average Refinitiv estimate of 982 billion yen from 11 analysts.

($1 = 113.9500 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.