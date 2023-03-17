Japan's labour unions confirm three-decade-high wage hikes of 3.8%

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan's major companies have agreed at their annual labour talks with 805 unions on average wage hikes of 3.8% or 11,844 yen ($89) per month for the coming fiscal year, the country's largest trade union confederation Rengo said on Friday.

($1 = 133.0700 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

