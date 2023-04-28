Japan's Kyushu Electric to raise $1.5 bln to fund green transition

By Katya Golubkova and Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co 9508.T will issue 200 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in preferred shares to help fund its green transition at a time when high fuel prices are weighing on the sector's profitability, the company said on Friday.

Japanese utilities were hit by high fuel costs last year as a post-pandemic energy crisis was exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The government has also delayedraising electricity prices as it tries to rein in inflation, at time when companies are feeling pressure to work towards meeting a national carbon neutrality goal set for 2050.

Kyushu Electric's preferred shares will "secure early funding for carbon neutral initiatives and expansion of growth businesses while strengthening our financial base," Tatsuo Kumadaki, deputy general manager of its Tokyo branch, told a news conference.

Kyushu Electric said the Class B shares are to be bought by Mizuho bank, Development Bank of Japan and MUFG bank. The power firm will buy and cancel Class A preferred shares worth 100 billion yen held by the same investors.

On Friday, it forecast net profit of 90 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, after posting a 56.4 billion loss in 2022/23.

In all, eight Japanese utilities have this week posted a combined full-year loss of 643 billion yen ($4.7 billion).

They are Tohoku Electric Power Co9506.T, Chugoku Electric Power Co9504.T, Kyushu Electric, Okinawa Electric Power Co9511.T, Tokyo Electric Power Holdings9501.T, Hokuriku Electric Power Co 9505.T, Hokkaido Electric Power Co Inc 9509.T and Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc 9507.T.

Many have had to dispense with tapping nuclear power following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, though Japan is now reviewing its use of that fuel in view of the global energy crisis.

Having nuclear power among its energy sources helped Kansai Electric Power Co 9503.T - which feeds Japan's major industrial area of Osaka - to remain in of 17.7 billion yen but that was still 79% lower year-on-year.

One-off gains helped Chubu Electric Power Co 9502.T to post a .

