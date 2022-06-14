Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co to exit domestic LNG project

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co 9508.T announced on Wednesday its exit from a joint domestic LNG project, citing uncertainty in the energy markets globally as a reason for its decision.

Tokyo Gas Co 9531.T, which has a 50% share in the project, said it would continue its involvement in the project despite Kyushu Electric Power's departure.

The project is located in Chiba, a prefecture neighbouring the capital, on land owned by oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T.

The announcement follows Idemitsu Kosan's decision to terminate oil refining operations at a plant in southern Japan, as demand for petroleum falls amid a global shift to greener energy and a shrinking population.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

