Japan's Kyushu Electric may spin off businesses in restructuring push

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyushu Electric Power 9508.T said on Wednesday it will examine a new group structure, which may involve spinning off growth businesses and creating a holding company via stock transfer.

"While business opportunities are promising, there are also growing uncertainties," Kyushu Electric said in a statement, referring to rising fuel prices, adding that it would push for further growth in its domestic electric power business.

The company did not provide further details.

Kyushu Electric's shares were up 1.38% at 0445 GMT, outperforming the Nikkei index .N225 which was down 0.12%.

