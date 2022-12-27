Japan's Kyocera to invest $9.8 bln for chips over FY2023-2025 -Nikkei

December 27, 2022

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyocera Corp 6971.T plans to invest 1.3 trillion yen ($9.77 billion) for manufacturing facilities and development of semiconductor-related products over three years starting in the 2023/24 business year, the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday.

To fund the expansion for parts such as ceramics for chip-making equipment, Kyocera is looking to borrow up to around 1 trillion yen, using its 15% stake in KDDI Corp 9433.T as collateral, the president Hideo Tanimoto told Nikkei in an interview.

($1 = 133.0900 yen)

