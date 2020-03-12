Japan's Kurabo to sell 15-minute coronavirus test kit, shares soar

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Kurabo Industries Ltd 3106.T said on Thursday it would start selling a coronavirus test kit that would give results in 15 minutes, sending its shares 23% higher to a daily-limit high.

Kurabo, a maker of textiles and chemicals, said in a statement it would import the kit from a Chinese partner and begin selling it from March 16.

Kurabo's shares jumped by 400 yen, or the maximum allowed for the day, to 2,173 yen.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.