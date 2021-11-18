Japan's Kubota to raise stake in Indian tractor maker Escorts

Japanese tractor maker Kubota Corp said on Thursday it had reached a 140.6 billion yen ($1.23 billion) agreement with Escorts Ltd to raise its stake to as much as 44.8% in the Indian tractor manufacturer.

Kubota, which currently holds 9.09% stake in Escorts, would increase its shareholding through subscription to a third-party preferential share allotment and open offer bid by March 31, 2022, it said in a statement.

The Japanese firm's stake is likely to rise to as much as 53.5% after a planned capital reduction following the tender offer, it added.

