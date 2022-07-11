Japan's Kubota to boost overseas production, Nikkei reports

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japanese agricultural machinery company Kubota 6326.T will spend 300 billion yen ($2.2 billion) to increase overseas production by 2030, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The company plans to build new manufacturing plants in the United States and India to raise the ratio of overseas production from roughly 30% to about 50%, the report said.

($1 = 137.0000 yen)

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by David Goodman )

