Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Japanese trading and pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd said on Monday anti-parasite drug ivermectin has been found effective for treating the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in a Phase III trial.

The trial found ivermectin has "an antiviral effect" against the variant, Kowa said without providing further details. The firm has been working with Kitasato University, a medical university in Tokyo.

Clinical trials evaluating the drug, which is used to treat parasites in animals and humans, are ongoing but promotion of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy.

The drug is not approved for treatment of COVID-19 in Japan and the U.S. Federal Drug Administration has repeatedly warned against its use.

