Japan's Kirin says not necessarily exiting Myanmar after scrapping JV ties

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings 2503.T said it was not necessarily exiting the Myanmar beer market following a coup, although it scrapped its alliance with a joint venture partner linked to the Myanmar military.

Kirin executives, in a briefing after the company announced its latest financial results, said Kirin wanted to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Tom Hogue)

