Japan's Kirin says not necessarily exiting Myanmar after scrapping JV ties

Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings said it was not necessarily exiting the Myanmar beer market following a coup, although it scrapped its alliance with a joint venture partner linked to the Myanmar military.

Kirin executives, in a briefing after the company announced its latest financial results, said Kirin wanted to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

