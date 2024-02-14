News & Insights

Japan's Kirin names executive Minakata as new president

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

February 14, 2024 — 03:15 am EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Kirin Holdings 2503.T announced on Wednesday it has appointed executive Takeshi Minakata as the beverage giant's new president and chief operating officer, subject to shareholder approval.

Current president Yoshinori Isozaki will assume the roles of representative director of the board and CEO.

Minakata is currently the president of Kirin's health science division and a director of Australian vitamin maker Blackmores that Kirin purchased last year. Isozaki's appointment is also subject to the approval of shareholders on March 28.

