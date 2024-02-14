Japan's Kirin names executive Minakata as new president

Changes attribution to company; adds details in paragraph 3

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Kirin Holdings 2503.T announced on Wednesday it has appointed executive Takeshi Minakata as the beverage giant's new president and chief operating officer, subject to shareholder approval.

Current president Yoshinori Isozaki will assume the roles of representative director of the board and CEO.

Minakata is currently the president of Kirin's health science division and a director of Australian vitamin maker Blackmores that Kirin purchased last year. Isozaki's appointment is also subject to the approval of shareholders on March 28.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.