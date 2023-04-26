News & Insights

Japan's Kirin Holdings to acquire Australia's Blackmores for $1.27 bln

April 26, 2023 — 07:36 pm EDT

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Kirin Holdings 2503.T said on Thursday that it plans to acquire a 100% stake in Australia's natural health firm Blackmores Ltd BKL.AX for about 169.2 billion yen ($1.27 billion).

Kirin plans to acquire the shares held by all shareholders of Blackmores for cash.

Following the deal, if it goes through, Blackmores will be delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange in early August, the Japanese company said in a statement.

($1 = 133.5100 yen)

