TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Kirin Holdings 2503.T said on Thursday that it plans to acquire a 100% stake in Australia's natural health firm Blackmores Ltd BKL.AX for about 169.2 billion yen ($1.27 billion).

($1 = 133.5100 yen)

