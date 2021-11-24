Japan's Kirin against plan by Myanmar partner to end venture

Rocky Swift Reuters
TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japanese drinks company Kirin Holdings 2503.T said on Wednesday it objected to a plan by its partner in Myanmar to liquidate a brewery joint venture there.

Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Ltd (MEHPCL) filed a petition on Nov. 19 to liquidate the venture, Kirin said in a statement. Kirin said it will seek to dismiss the petition over doubts the process will be handled fairly and legally.

Kirin said in February it was cutting ties with its military-linked partner in Myanmar after the army ousted the democratically elected government. Even as they negotiated a wind-down of the venture, Kirin executives said they wanted to stay involved in the Myanmar market.

"MEHPCL has been uncooperative in the negotiations, effectively rejecting our proposals," Kirin said in a statement.

