Japan's Kioxia says to cut wafer start production volume by 30% at 2 plants

Contributors
Kantaro Komiya Reuters
Daniel Leussink Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's Kioxia Corp. said on Friday it would slash wafer start production volume by about 30% at its Yokkaichi and Kitakami flash memory plants from October.

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Kioxia Corp. said on Friday it would slash wafer start production volume by about 30% at its Yokkaichi and Kitakami flash memory plants from October.

"The company will continue to review and adjust operations as needed," it said in a statement, adding it remained confident in the mid- to long-term growth outlook for the flash memory market.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More