Japan's Kioxia says to cut wafer start production volume by 30% at 2 plants

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Kioxia Corp. said on Friday it would slash wafer start production volume by about 30% at its Yokkaichi and Kitakami flash memory plants from October.

"The company will continue to review and adjust operations as needed," it said in a statement, adding it remained confident in the mid- to long-term growth outlook for the flash memory market.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

