News & Insights

Japan's Kioxia reports $664.5 mln loss on memory slump

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

November 14, 2023 — 01:23 am EST

Written by Sam Nussey for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Kioxia on Tuesday reported a 100.8 billion yen ($664.5 million) operating loss in the second quarter as earnings were hit by an ongoing slump in demand for memory chips used in smartphones and PCs.

The result at Bain Capital-backed Kioxia, formerly Toshiba Memory, compares with a loss of 130.8 billion yen three months earlier.

Makers of memory chips have been struggling with slumping demand since the COVID pandemic, with the market awash with supply and growing pressure for the industry to consolidate.

($1 = 151.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.